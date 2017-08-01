The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in August
Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Aug. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Jackie Brown (1997)
Good Watch
Bad Santa (2003)
The Matrix (1999)
The Founder (2017) (Aug. 2)
Family Watch
Holes (August 5)
Sing (2016) (Aug. 3)
Nostalgia Watch
The Addams Family (1991)
Innerspace (1987)
The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
Practical Magic (1998)
Wild Wild West (1999)
True True Watch
Cloud Atlas (2012)
Binge Watch
The Good Place (Season 1) (Aug. 29)
Spooky Watch
The Number 23 (2007)
Hide and Seek (2005) (Aug. 19)
If You’re Bored
A Cinderella Story (2004)
Crematorium (Season 1)
Everyone’s Hero (2006)
Funny Games (2008)
Lord of War (2005)
Nola Circus (2015)
Opening Night (2012)
Small Soldiers (1998)
The Astronaut’s Wife (1999)
The Bomb (2015)
The Hollywood Masters (Season 1)
The Last Mimzy (2007)
The Royal House of Windsor (Season 1)
The Truth About Alcohol (2016)
The Wedding Party (2016)
Tie the Knot (2016)
Who Gets the Dog (2007)
Jab We Met (2007) (August 2)
The Invisible Guardian (2017) (August 3)
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Season 7)(Aug. 8)
Black Site Delta (2017) (Aug. 9)
Diary of an Exorcist — Zero (2016) (Aug. 10)
Hot Property (2016) (Aug. 13)
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo (2017) (Aug. 13)
The Outcasts (2017) (Aug. 14)
Urban Hymn (2017) (Aug. 14)
21 (2008) (Aug. 15)
A New Economy (2016) (Aug. 15)
All These Sleepless Nights (2016) (Aug. 15)
Barbeque (2014) (Aug. 15)
Donald Cried (2016) (Aug. 15)
Murderous Affair (Season 1) (Aug. 15)
My Ex-Ex (2015) (Aug. 15)
The Sweet Life (2016) (Aug. 15)
Gold (2017) (Aug. 16)
I Am Sam (2001) (Aug. 18)
Camera Store (2016) (Aug. 20)
AWOL (2016) (Aug. 21)
Bad Rap (2016) (Aug. 21)
Beautiful Creatures (2013) (Aug. 21)
Gomorrah (Season 2) (Aug. 21)
Unacknowledged (2017) (Aug. 21)
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth (2016) (Aug. 22)
Feel Rich (Aug. 23)
Once Upon a Time (Season 6) (Aug. 25)
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack (Aug. 29)
Be Afraid (2017) (Aug. 31)
New Original Programming and Exclusive Premieres
Death Note (Aug. 25)
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant
Icarus (Aug. 4)
Voltron: The Legendary Defender (Season 3) (Aug. 4)
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later (Season 1) (Aug. 4)
Surviving Escobar, Alias JJ (Season 1)
Atypical (Season 1) (Aug. 11)
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 3) (Aug. 11)
Naked (Aug. 11)
True and the Rainbow Kingdom (Season 1) (Aug. 11)
White Gold (Aug. 11)
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo (Aug. 15)
Dinotrux (Season 5) (Aug. 18)
Glitter Force Doki Doki (Season 1) (Aug. 18)
Marvel’s The Defenders (Season 1) (Aug. 18)
What Happened to Monday (Aug. 18)
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Aug. 22)
Disjointed: Part 1 (Aug. 25)
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 5) (Aug. 25)
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Aug. 29)
HBO
Must Watch
Adaptation (2002)
Good Watch
Changing Lanes (2002)
Emelie (2015)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) (Aug. 12)
Frost / Nixon (2008)
Jackie (2016) (Aug. 26)
Nocturnal Animals (2016) (Aug. 19)
Sunshine State (2002)
The Ring (2002)
Thirteen Conversations About One Thing (2002)
Tin Cup (1996)
Nostalgia Watch
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Family Watch
Garfield (2004)
If You’re Bored
Corrina, Corrina (1994)
Down with Love (2003)
Enough (2002)
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)
Happy Tears (2010)
Love Liza (2002)
Martian Child (2007)
Max Payne (Extended Version) (2008)
RocknRolla (2008)
Tango & Cash (1989)
The Rocker (2008)
The Strangers (2008)
Vigilante Diaries (2016)
Collateral Beauty (2016) (Aug. 5)
Rules Don’t Apply (2016) (Aug. 14)
New Original Programming
George Lopez: The Wall — Live from Washington, D.C. (Aug. 6)
Brillo Box (3¢ Off) (Aug. 7)
24/7 Canelo/Golovkin –Show #1 (Aug. 27)
“Estrenos en Español”
Verde (AKA Green) (1987)
Juegos de Familia (2016) (Aug. 4)
Pedro Capo: En Letras de Otro (2017) (Aug. 11)
Presos (AKA Imprisoned) (2015) (Aug. 18)
Amazon
Must Watch
High Noon (1952)
Good Watch
Bad Boys (1983)
Bad Company (1972)
Benny & Joon (1993)
The Dead Zone (1983)
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) (Aug. 27)
Ghost (1990)
Superbad (Unrated) (2007) (Aug. 4)
Nostalgia Watch
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
Save the Last Dance (2001)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Teen Wolf Too (1987)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
(Traumatic) Family Watch
All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)
Spooky Watch
Saw (2004)
Saw II (2005)
Saw III (2006)
Saw IV (2007)
Saw V (2008)
Cruise Watch
Valkyrie (2008) (Aug. 2)
If You’re Bored
Undercover Season 1 (Aug. 17)
Victoria Season 1 (Aug. 29)
Among Friends (2013)
Box of Moonlight (1996)
Breakdown (1997)
Charley One-Eye (1973)
Criminal Law (1988)
Eve’s Bayou (1997)
Far from Home (1989)
Friends and Lovers (1999)
The General’s Daughter (1999)
Hannie Caulder (1971)
Harsh Times (2005)
The Mod Squad (1999)
New in Town (2009)
Ulee’s Gold (1997)
Once Bitten (1985)
The Pursuit of D.B Cooper (1981)
Terry Fator: Live in Concert (2014)
The Ticket (2017) (Aug. 5)
Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe (Aug. 17)
My Bloody Valentine (2009) (Aug. 19)
In Secret (2014) (Aug. 20)
Gimme Shelter (2013) (Aug. 29)
Amazon Original Series
Comrade Detective Season 1 (Aug. 4)
Lost in Oz Season 1 (Aug. 4)
Tumble Leaf Season 3 (Aug. 15)
The Tick Season 1 (Aug. 25)
Hulu
Must Watch
High Noon (1952)
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Good Watch
Ali (2001)
Arthur (1981)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Bad Boys (1995)
Benny & Joon (1993)
The Big Chill (1983)
Clue (1985)
Clueless (1995)
Coming to America (1988)
Eve’s Bayou (1997)
Finding Forrester (2000)
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) (Aug. 27)
Ghost (1990)
Hamlet (1990) (Aug. 15)
The Italian Job (2003)
Mars Attacks! (1996)
Narc (2002) (Aug. 15)
Rachel Getting Married (2008)
Reds (1981)
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Ulee’s Gold (1997)
Binge Watch
You’re the Worst: Complete Season 3 (Aug. 7)
Nostalgia Watch
Bad News Bears (2005)
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
Bloodsport (1988)
Love Story (1970) (Aug. 15)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
Family Watch
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
The Swan Princess (1994)
Teen Watch
Teen Witch (1989)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Teen Wolf Too (1987)
Spooky Watch
Cujo (1983)
My Bloody Valentine (2009) (Aug. 19)
Saw (2004)
Saw II (2005)
Saw III (2006)
Saw IV (2007)
Saw V (2008)
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Cruise Watch
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Valkyrie (2008) (Aug. 2)
Binge Watch
Better Things: Complete Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Billy on the Street: Complete Season 5 (Aug. 5)
If You’re Bored
The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All: Special
Among Friends (2012)
Bad Company (2002)
Box of Moonlight (1996)
Breakdown (1997)
Center Stage (2000)
Center Stage: On Pointe (2016)
Center Stage: Turn it Up (2008)
Charley One-Eye (1973)
Criminal Law (1988)
Dead Gamers (2014)
Delta Force (1986)
Far From Home (1989)
Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children (2006)
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001)
The Foot Fist Way (2008)
Friends and Lovers (1999)
The General’s Daughter (1999)
Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)
Hannie Caulder (1971)
Harlem Nights (1989)
Harsh Times (2005)
Higher Learning (1995)
Men in Black II (2002)
The Mod Squad (1999)
New in Town (1967)
Once Bitten (1985)
Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)
Paycheck (2003)
Puppetmaster: Axis Termination (2017)
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (1981)
Sabrina (1995) (Aug. 15)
Sahara (2005)
The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle (1997)
Terry Factor: Live in Concert (2014)
The Toy (1982)
CMA Fest 2017: Special (Aug. 2)
Cup of Culture (2017)(Aug. 2)
Hacker (2016) (Aug. 5)
Mosquito (2017) (Aug. 6)
Earth Live!: Special (Aug. 8)
Tall Men (2016) (Aug. 9)
We Bare Bears: Complete Season 2 (Aug. 11)
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 4 Premiere (Aug. 15)
Beneath (2007) (Aug. 15)
Felony (2013)m(Aug. 15)
Invasion U.S.A. (1985) (Aug. 15)
It Takes Two (1995) (Aug. 15)
Ladybugs (1992) (Aug. 15)
Missing in Action (1984) (Aug. 15)
Missing in Action 2: The Beginning (1985) (Aug. 15)
Next (2007) (Aug. 15)
The Prince and Me (2004) (Aug. 15)
The Ruins (2008) (Aug. 15)
Universal Soldier (2002) (Aug. 15)
Yours, Mine and Ours (2005) (Aug. 15)
Regular Show: Complete Season 8 (Aug. 16)
Marlon: Series Premiere (Aug. 17)
Mary Kills People: Complete Season 1 (Aug. 18)
Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 1 (Aug. 18)
In Secret (2013) (Aug. 20)
Air Bound (2017)(Aug. 21)
Gimme Shelter (2013) (Aug. 29)
TV Premieres
Difficult People: Season 3 Premiere (Aug. 8)