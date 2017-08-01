Seth Meyers Kicks Off the Incoming Scaramucci Late Night Feeding Frenzy

NBC

One thing’s becoming very clear as the Trump presidency wears on: the oral histories from late night writers are going to be amazing. Late Night With Seth Meyers was first out of the gate on Monday’s news that Anthony Scaramucci’s remarkable tenure as White House Communications Director had come to an end, more than two weeks before his official Aug. 15 start date. It was devastating news for anyone who hoped the Trump White House was on its way to a new era in calm, competent leadership. It was also, no doubt, devastating news for anyone at Late Night With Seth Meyers who thought he or she had made pretty good progress on writing Monday’s “A Closer Look” segment before the news broke.

The resulting segment works pretty well, even if it seems a pasted together: Meyers spends about four minutes on Reince Preibus’ humiliating firing on Friday before pivoting to Scaramucci’s even more dramatic implosion. Meyers gets in a few good kicks on his way out the door, calling him “114 pounds of alfredo sauce, hair gel, and rage,” and suggesting Trump replace him with “an airhorn with chest hair.” But there’s hardly time to get started on the Scaramucci fiasco before Meyers is off to the health care disaster, then Trump’s stolen Jerry Seinfeld bit encouraging police to rough up suspects. So what was this a closer look at, anyway? Trump’s mania is forcing Meyers to take a strategic approach straight out of Game of Thrones. Specifically, this approach:

