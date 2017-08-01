Carol Burnett Vows to “Stay Woke” in This Trailer for Her New Netflix Series

Netflix

Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming show, A Little Help With Carol Burnett on Monday, and if you know why that’s exciting, you’re exactly the kind of person this trailer is aimed at. Burnett pretends to be interviewing for the job at Netflix with a very young executive who doesn’t know who she is, what The Carol Burnett Show was, or even what TV specials were. For her part, Burnett doesn’t know that Disney remade Beauty and the Beast, or what Instagram is.

The show will take a similar format to the trailer, according to Variety, with Burnett conducting unscripted interviews with kids between the ages of four to eight, in front of a live studio audience. Real Neflix executives have a better idea who their working with than the guy in the trailer, though: Bela Bajara, the company’s vice president of content acquisition called her “a legend” and said the company was “honored and excited to work with her.”

Advertisement

