Late Night Hosts Blow Scaramucci a Kiss Farewell

Still via YouTube

The Trump administration giveth, and the Trump administration taketh away. When Anthony Scaramucci arrived on the scene less than two weeks ago, late night hosts welcomed him and his potty mouth with open arms. But Scaramucci’s tenure was cut tragically short on Monday when he was removed before he had even officially started his job as White House communications director. His departure was so sudden that late night hosts were forced to abandon their plans for mocking Scaramucci over the coming months—though they did at least give him a sendoff worth of “the Mooch.”

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert admitted that the show had only just completed its cartoon version of Scaramucci and was shocked that his tenure had been so short. “His going-away party could serve what’s left of his welcome cake,” said Colbert. “The administration wanted to replace him with somebody who will last longer, so today they announced the new White House communications director, Emanuel Fruit Fly.”

Advertisement



Colbert then seized on the similarity between Scaramucci’s name and that of a certain commedia dell’arte character by serenading the departing communications director with a personalized version of “Bohemian Rhapsody”: “Mama, I just got canned/ Barely got to the White House/ Said some dumb stuff, now I’m out.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live was on a break all last week and, as a result, missed the entire saga of Scaramucci—and that’s not all he missed. “Since we went away for vacation, Sean Spicer is out, Reince Priebus is out, Trumpcare is dead, and Kim Jong-un has a missile that can reach New York,” said host Jimmy Kimmel. “Weirdly, I don’t feel tired from all the winning yet.”

Kimmel then managed to get the Mooch on the phone for an “exclusive interview,” and it goes, well, about as well as the last phone call Scaramucci made.