Cersei Gets Her Revenge on Game of Thrones

In this new episode of Slate ’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, the Slate sters discuss Daenerys and Jon Snow’s long-awaited meeting, Cersei’s ruthless means of torture and revenge, and Bran’s rude teenage manners.

This is a TV Club series that’s just for Slate Plus members. If you are not yet a member and would like to listen along this season, learn more at Slate.com/GameofThrones.