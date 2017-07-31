Cersei Gets Her Revenge on Game of Thrones
In this new episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, the Slatesters discuss Daenerys and Jon Snow’s long-awaited meeting, Cersei’s ruthless means of torture and revenge, and Bran’s rude teenage manners.
This is a TV Club series that’s just for Slate Plus members. If you are not yet a member and would like to listen along this season, learn more at Slate.com/GameofThrones.
Signup for Slate Plus
Signup for Slate PlusJoin Now
Your Slate Plus Podcast Feed
Copy this link and manually import it into your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.