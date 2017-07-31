Playwright and actor Sam Shepard dies at 73.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Actor and playwright Sam Shepard has died at age 73 at his home in Kentucky, a spokesman has confirmed. The New York Times is reporting the cause of death as complications from ALS.

Hailed as one of the most influential American playwrights of his generation, Shepard wrote more than 40 produced plays since 1964 and was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 1979 for Buried Child. Two of his other plays, True West and Fool for Love, were also nominated for a Pulitzer. As a screenwriter, he was perhaps best known for cowriting Paris, Texas, which took home the Palme d'Or at Cannes in 1984.

Shepard was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as famed test pilot Chuck Yeager in The Right Stuff in 1983. Mostly recently, he appeared on the Netflix Original series Bloodline.