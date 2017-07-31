Are You a Woman Who Didn’t Love Wonder Woman? Funny or Die Has a Support Group For You.

Still taken from the video

Are you a woman who had mixed feelings about Wonder Woman? It’s all going to be okay, because Funny or Die has a safe space where you can let it all out, girl. There was a lot of pressure on Patty Jenkins’ film to succeed as a female-led superhero movie in a genre that is still overwhelmingly male-dominated. One wrong move and we could have had another Elektra on our hands—and then we might have had to wait another decade for our next female-driven superhero movie.

Fortunately, Wonder Woman turned out to be a perfectly competent movie and a box-office smash, much to the relief of people who like seeing women onscreen without being outnumbered ten to one, or as more than flimsy love interests. But the pressure then shifted to fans, especially female fans, to get on board the Wonder Woman train—or else!

Advertisement

