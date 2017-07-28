Watch Haim’s Excellent Cover of Shania Twain’s  Excellent “That Don’t Impress Me Much”

Still taken from video.

The Haim sisters have not been quiet about their love for Shania Twain. Last month, the band performed a cover of Twain’s smash “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” at a surprise pop-up show in Los Angeles, and the band has been frequently noted for having a bit of a “Nineties Shania Twain” sound. And, on Thursday, the three sisters performed a cover of Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” for Triple J’s great Like A Version series.

“That’s one of the boxes you have to tick if you want to date any of us,” Este said to preface the performance. “You have to be a Shania Twain fan.”

Advertisement



The trio’s stripped-down cover gives the 1998 hit a mistier and more soulful vibe, with Danielle Haim providing a winning guitar solo half-way through. Este also seems to take a lot of pleasure in delivering the “OK, so you’re Brad Pitt” line, which still works after almost 20 years.