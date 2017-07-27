George Clooney Directs Matt Damon in the Trailer for the Coen Brothers-Penned Suburbicon

When George Clooney steps behind the camera, he tends to also take a step back into the past: Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night and Good Luck, Leatherheads, and The Monuments Men all traded on whiffs of nostalgia to varying degrees of success. His latest directorial jaunt, Suburbicon, is no different, an all-star period piece set in a 1950s suburban town that is hardly idyllic.

Matt Damon plays Gardner Lodge, a husband and father who is suddenly widowed after his wife is killed by the mob—apparently, Gardner may owe some money to a loan shark. Enter Margaret (Julianne Moore), the aunt who comes to live with him and help raise his young son Nicky (Noah Jupe), as well as some no-nonsense gangsters (including everyone’s fave, Oscar Isaac) who are determined to make his once-quaint life a nightmare until they get what they want.

