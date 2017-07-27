Listen to the Roots and Bilal's Stirring New Song From the Detroit Soundtrack, "It Ain't Fair"

The track draws heavily on black soul influences from the ’60s, as well as imagery from the film, which reimagines the Algiers Motel Incident, in which three young black men were killed and nine other civilians were beaten by police during the infamous 1967 Detroit rebellion. “Oh brother, it’s still a mystery/ Will you hear my cry, won’t you hear my plea,” Bilal sings, calling to mind Sam Cooke’s 1964 classic “A Change is Gonna Come.” “Cause I'll never know, how it feels to be free.” Later, he croons: “Wolves disguised as sheep patrol our streets/ And we all know what you sow you should reap,” mirroring the civilian unrest and protests against police brutality that followed the incident.