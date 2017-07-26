The Daily Show Thinks Mean Old Mitch McConnell Made John McCain Vote the Wrong Way

Just when you think The Daily Show is done casting John McCain as a hero , Trevor Noah, in an otherwise-funny segment on Tuesday’s health care votes, described the maverick Senator’s decision to travel to Washington to vote on the Senate health care bill like this:

It’s a good joke, except it posits once again, in the absence of any evidence, that McCain is the heroic voice of reason in the Republican Party, reluctantly forced over and over to vote for their horrible policies. McCain travelled to Washington D.C. after being diagnosed with brain cancer to cast this vote, knowing the Senate health care bill could cause the deaths of hundreds of thousands of his fellow Americans, accepted a standing ovation from his colleagues for doing so, gave a grandstanding speech about how terrible the lack of civility was, then voted to advance a version of the bill he’d vowed to oppose only hours before. At least give the man credit for making his own decisions—history certainly will.