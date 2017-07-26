The Ghost in the Shell Honest Trailer Doesn’t Try to Hide Its Bananas Whitewashing “Solution”

The Honest Trailer for Ghost in the Shell, the Hollywood adaptation of Masamune Shirow’s beloved manga that bombed at the box office earlier this year, almost writes itself: It’s yet another perfect example of American producers fundamentally misunderstanding what made the Japanese source material so great. But much of the criticism surrounding the movie has to do not with its dumbed-down plot or lack of originality, but with the controversy surrounding the movie’s whitewashing of Major Motoko Kusanagi, the main character originally voiced by Atsuko Tanaka, by casting Scarlett Johansson.

The Honest Trailer makes an Honest Effort to understand why Johansson in particular was cast as the Major. After all, it points out, the role combines many of the characters Johansson has already played in the past, including a special-ops soldier, a robot, and “a white girl feeling out of place in Asia.” But while Johansson and the studio tried to downplay the whitewashing controversy by explaining that the Major is “essentially identity-less,” the film squanders any goodwill it might have earned with an absurd, ill-advised third-act twist. If the original trailer had been a little more upfront, like this one, it might have saved us all a lot of time.

