Ben Stiller and Mike White Team Up in the First Trailer for Brad’s Status

Ben Stiller has lately perfected the role of the flawed but mostly likeable aging man in indie dramedies about flawed but mostly likeable white people. These movies—Greenberg, While We’re Young—are also quite good, which is why we welcome the trailer for Stiller’s next film, Brad’s Status.



Brad’s Status follows Stiller’s Brad as he accompanies his precocious son on his college tours throughout the East coast, which triggers (you guessed it) a mid-life crisis—especially when Brad compares his comfortable married suburban life to the lives of his old college buddies, a major political player (Michael Sheen), a hedge-fund owner (Luke Wilson), and a Silicon Valley-type entrepreneur (Jemaine Clement).

