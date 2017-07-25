Seth Meyers Roasts “Human Embodiment of a Double-Parked BMW” Anthony Scaramucci

Seth Meyers was in rare form Monday night, pausing in the middle of his “Closer Look” segment on new Trump advisor/Sean Spicer nemesis Anthony “the Mooch” Scaramucci for an old-fashoned insult comic roast, calling Scaramucci “a human pinky ring,” “the guy who leaves a doo-wop group over creative differences,” and “the only magician you could get on short notice.” After briefly giving Trump the same treatment—the president’s horrifying tennis photo “looks like John McEn-Dough,”—Meyers made avisit to the land of rhyming humor, summing up Scaramucci’s press conference air-kiss as “The Mooch gave us a smooch after Spicey screwed the pooch.” But the real comic highlight is a riff Meyers does on Scaramucci’s ill-phrased statement that he “want[s] to be there to help aid and abet [Trump’s] agenda.”

There’s a glee in Meyers’ delivery as the Scaramucci thing builds to a frenzy that is infectious, and he gets it across in his Jared Kushner impression as well—not that there’s a bad way to deliver the line “I even drew this picture of myself with my father-in-law where he pats me on the head for being a Good-Job-Boy for not talking to Russians.” But as much fun as it is to see Meyers get back in touch with his inner Don Rickles, there’s an ominous subtext here: The last time he leaned into the insult comic thing, we ended up with President Donald Trump.