Trevor Noah, Going Off-Script, Thinks Trump Wishes He Could Be More Like Scaramucci

Trevor Noah can rest easy knowing that even though White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned, The Daily Show can still rely on Trump’s communications team as a source of comedy. Noah turned his attention to new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, a man who, just a few days into his new position, proved “he could not keep a secret for more than five seconds,” revealing on CNN that an “anonymous source” he cited was actually the president.

“Scaramucci revealed his anonymous source just to try to win an argument with Jake Tapper?” Noah asked. “If I were Trump, I’d be a little worried about this right now. You don’t want Mooch going out there like, Oh, you think you know something about collusion with the Russians? Well, guess what, big shot? I watched the pee tape. Now who is the smart guy, huh?'”

