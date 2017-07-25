Simpsons and Futurama Creator's Newest Show Coming to Netflix in 2018

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It’s official: Matt Groening is bringing a new animated show to Netflix.

According to an official press release from Netflix, Groening’s adult animated comedy show, Disenchantment, has been picked up for two 10-episode seasons, the first of which will premiere in 2018. The show’s voice cast will include Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Nat Faxon (Friends From College), Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show), and John DiMaggio (Futurama), among others.

Disenchantment takes place in a medieval kingdom called Dreamland, and follows young princess Bean (Jacobson), her elf friend Elfo, and her personal demon Luci as they go on adventures and encounter everything from trolls to imps to walruses to “human fools.”

"Ultimately, Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you," Groening says in the official release.

Leaks and rumors have surrounded a potential Groening Netflix show for the past year and a half. In January 2016, Variety reported that Groening had a show for the streaming site in the works, but details were being kept under wraps.