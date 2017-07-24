Attention, Handmaid’s Tale Fans: The First Teaser for Netflix’s Adaptation of Alias Grace Is Finally Here

Still taken from the trailer

The first teaser for Netflix’s adaptation of Alias Grace is making a strong appeal to fans of the book by using words lifted directly from Margaret Atwood’s novel, a fictional account of the real-life accused murderess Grace Marks. “I think of all the things that have been written about me,” says Marks (Sarah Gordon) in a voiceover. “That I am an inhuman female demon. That I am an innocent victim of a blackguard, forced against my will, and in danger of my own life. That I am cunning and devious. How can I be all these different things at once?”

The real Marks was a maid convicted of murder in 1843 in connection with the death of her employer and his housekeeper. She was later exonerated. The timing of the new six-hour miniseries makes it a strong candidate to fill the void left behind after the end of The Handmaid’s Tale’s gripping first season. While Alias Grace is a historical narrative rather than a bleak portrait of a dystopian future, it explores many of the many of the same themes, including gender politics. “I’d rather be a murderess than a murderer, if those are my only choices,” says Marks.

