You have got to see this trailer for Thor: Ragnarok.

You have got to see the new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok! It’s easily the best thing to come out of this year’s Comic-Con, which probably sounds like damning with faint praise when the competition includes Justice League, Stranger Things, and .Ready Player One But even if the weekend hadn’t been jam-packed with stuff that looked much worse than this, I’d still recommend you check out this trailer. I guess “recommend” is a little less strong than “you’ve got to see,” huh? I didn’t literally mean it was, like, required that you watch the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. But it’s got Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, and Jeff Goldblum in it, and they all seem to be having way more fun than the joyless schmucks in most of the other Marvel movies, never mind DC. Plus Chris Hemsworth was always the funniest of that whole Avengers crew to begin with, and he’s the lead. Still, if you clicked on the story because you thought, I don’t know, the cops were gonna come and make you watch the Thor: Ragnarok trailer if you didn’t do it voluntarily, I’m sorry I gave you that impression.

But now that you’re here, maybe you want to check it out anyway? Taika Waititi directed it—if you haven’t seen his last film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, you really ought to—and it looks like he’s managed to give his installment in the Thor series its own distinct look, even within the Trapper-Keeper-cover aesthetic of the Thor-niverse. Wait. OK. Look, when I said “you ought to” see Hunt for the Wilderpeople just now, you understood that I wasn’t implying, like, bad consequences if you didn’t see it, right? I just meant you’d probably like it, because it’s pretty good. That’s all I was trying to say about this trailer, too: you might like it. I mean, you’ll probably like it, even.

Unless you think putting a post-credits scene in a trailer is the height of indulgence, which, ok, you might have a point there. And yeah, it’s true that Marvel is way better at making their movies look good than they are at making good movies—remember Dr. Strange?—but still, I’m genuinely looking forward to this. Kind of feels like Lucy and the football a little, though, at this point, right? This is the seventeenth movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the best one is still Ant-Man, which is enjoyable and all, but it’s not gonna make anybody’s best-films-of-all-time list. Fine, maybe you’ll hate it. Maybe we’ll all hate it. Maybe everyone in the whole world will hate it! I’m sorry I said anything to begin with. Let’s just sit here in silence and neither one of us will click on the “Play” button on that video up there. Doesn’t that sound like fun? We’ll just both sit here and have fun, together. Fun, fun, fun!