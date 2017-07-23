Siri, Tell me About the Ad You’re Starring in With Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson
Siri, tell me about the ad you’re starring in with Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.
Siri, according to The Verge, it’s called The Rock x Siri: Dominate the Day. How do you pronounce the “x” in that title?
Siri, how did you feel when the Rock announced the movie on Twitter?
Teamed w/ @Apple to make the biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest (is that a word?) movie ever. Drops TOMORROW!#ROCKxSIRI #DominateYourDay✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/STwlCPsVUh— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2017
Siri, why are you putting the ad on Apple’s YouTube page instead of the company website?
Siri, the Rock says this is coming out tomorrow…
Siri, wait, what?
Siri, on the Rock’s Facebook page, he says you made this movie to “to motivate you to get out there and get the job done.” Do you think people can “get the job done” without Apple products?
No, that’s not OK.
Siri, why do you guys keep calling this a movie when it’s clearly an advertisement?
Siri, can you even tell the difference between movies and advertisements anymore?
Right, I mean, those are movies, but what you’ve made is an advertisement.
OK, fine. We can stick to basics. Siri, what was it like working with the Rock?
Siri, do you consider yourself a feminist?
Siri, do you think you should have gotten top billing?