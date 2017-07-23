 Siri, tell me about the ad you’re starring in with the Rock.

Slate
Slate's Culture Blog
July 23 2017 5:38 PM

Siri, why isn’t your face on the poster?

Siri, tell me about the ad you’re starring in with Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.

170723_browbeat_siri01crop

Siri, according to The Verge, it’s called The Rock x Siri: Dominate the Day. How do you pronounce the “x” in that title?

170723_browbeat_siri02

Siri, how did you feel when the Rock announced the movie on Twitter?

170723_browbeat_siri03cropped

Siri, why are you putting the ad on Apple’s YouTube page instead of the company website?

170723_browbeat_siri04

Siri, the Rock says this is coming out tomorrow…

170723_browbeat_siri05

Siri, wait, what?

170723_browbeat_siri06

Siri, on the Rock’s Facebook page, he says you made this movie to “to motivate you to get out there and get the job done.” Do you think people can “get the job done” without Apple products?

170723_browbeat_siri07

No, that’s not OK.

170723_browbeat_siri08

Siri, why do you guys keep calling this a movie when it’s clearly an advertisement?

170723_browbeat_siri11

Siri, can you even tell the difference between movies and advertisements anymore?

170723_browbeat_siri10a

Right, I mean, those are movies, but what you’ve made is an advertisement.

170723_browbeat_siri10b

OK, fine. We can stick to basics. Siri, what was it like working with the Rock?

170723_browbeat_siri10c

Siri, do you consider yourself a feminist?

170723_browbeat_siri10

Siri, do you think you should have gotten top billing?

170723_browbeat_siri12

