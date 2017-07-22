The Trailer for Stranger Things Season Two Adds Michael Jackson, Subtracts the Soul

Netflix

A Comic-Con trailer for Netflix’s 1980s bricolage series Stranger Things was released Saturday, and it looks like showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer are living brico-large! From Dragon’s Lair to male Ghostbusters (!), there’s no pop culture reference too small to make an appearance as we check in with Eleven and the gang before the show’s return on Oct. 27. So how are things going in the little town of Castle Rock, Maine Hawkins, Indiana?

Not so great! The Upside Down is seeping into the Rightside Up, and not even the Centipede consoles are safe. Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) has a terrifying vision of a dark future—specifically, it seems to be a premonition about Stephen Spielberg’s 2005 War of the Worlds film—Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is stuck in the Upside Down, Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is still confused, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) is still a jerk, and we’re off to the ARP arpeggio races.

Or rather, we’re off to the MiniMoog bass line races, because the trailer, not content with giving other films the slasher treatment, also chops up Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” severing Vincent Price’s vocal, dumping it over a new synth backing track, and pasting in samples from the rest of the song. Whoever cut the trailer gets points for carefully setting up a one-to-one relationship between lyric and image—“Darkness” over a black screen fading up to a dark landscape, “Blood” over a shot of a bloodstain—before pairing “Terrorize your neighborhood” with a picture of a suburban home sporting a “Reagan/Bush ‘84” yard sign. (Fuck ’em up, Duffer Brothers!) But it’s turtles all the way down: “Thriller” also drew on an aging generation’s nostalgia for the pop culture of its youth, which is why Vincent Price is there to begin with. Plus, as fans of Stranger Things (2016), Thriller (1983), “Thriller” (1983), Thriller (1982), The Pit and The Pendulum (1961), “The Pit and the Pendulum” (1842), and the Spanish Inquisition (1478–1834) know, the song is missing a line. It’s not true, as the trailer implies, that “whosoever shall be found” will have to “stand and face the hounds of hell and rot inside a corpse’s shell.” That fate only befalls those who are unlucky enough to lack “the soul for getting down.”