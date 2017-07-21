“All Kinds of Wrong”: Trevor Noah Looks at Trump’s Wild New York Times Interview

Comedy Central

The Daily Show had one of those days Thursday when all they had to do to make fun of Trump was read his words back verbatim, thanks to Trump’s freewheeling interview with the New York Times on Wednesday. How could any comedian improve on Trump’s retelling of Napoleon’s Russian campaign?

[Napoleon] did so many things even beyond. And his one problem is he didn’t go to Russia that night because he had extracurricular activities, and they froze to death. How many times has Russia been saved by the weather?

Advertisement



That’s funny on its own, but Noah easily gets another joke out of it by simply trying, and failing, to restate the president’s meaning in plain English:

It sounds like the president is saying that there was this one specific night where Napoleon could have gone to Russia but he didn’t, and that’s why his troops froze in Russia?

That’s pretty funny, too, but then there’s a third bit taken from the same tortured passage in the interview, a reenactment in which Napoleon passes on invading Russia because he’s got a cooking class (they’re making napoleons, naturally, or as Napoleon calls them, “mes.”) With any other accounting of French history, we’d be nearing the point of diminishing returns here, but Trump’s kind of special that way.