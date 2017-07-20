Full Frontal Wants to Turn the Left’s Impeachment Fantasy Into Something More Practical

Still taken from the video

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has clearly demonstrated in the past that the show is no friend to Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean that it’s willing to indulge your liberal impeachment fantasy. Full Frontal has previously criticized the Resistance for showing up for protests but not at the voting booth, and on Wednesday, it returned to the topic by sending correspondents Mike Rubens and Ashley Nicole Black to an “Impeach Trump” rally. There, they tried to find out whether the people protesting really believe impeachment is a practical outcome—and to try to turn those protestors’ anger at the president into more realistic, meaningful goals.

One protestor said that she had begun calling for Trump’s impeachment on the very first day of his presidency, at which point Black noted, “so it’s not so much that you wish for impeachment as it is that you wish for a different outcome to the election.” Others struggled to come up with a definitive reason for Trump’s impeachment. “You do realize that being a dick is not an impeachable offense?” asked Black.

After laying out just how difficult it would be to actually kick Trump out of office—it would require bipartisan support, for one thing—Black and Rubens tried to persuade the anti-Trump horde to take action by actually getting involved in politics, whether that means voting in local elections, calling your representative, or running for office yourself. But it turns out that banners that say “Set Practical Goals” just aren’t as snappy as ones that say “Treason” and “We Shall Overcomb.”