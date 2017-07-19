Seth Meyers totals up the damage at Trump’s EPA.

After the president chalked up so many hilarious disasters in a single weekend that Seth Meyers was barely able to chronicle them , the Late Night host took a break from the Gish Gallop on Tuesday to focus on the damage Trump has done in just one place: the planet earth. Or more precisely, the Environmental Protection Agency, nominally in charge of helping preserve the planet earth. As Meyers shows, under Trump and director Scott Pruitt, the EPA is embracing a slightly different mission lately: protecting our precious toxic chemicals from meddling bureaucrats. And credit where due: they’re doing a great job!

It’s kind of breathtaking to look at all the evil Trump has already accomplished in just one agency—if you don’t think risking ruining the mental development of children to make a few more bucks selling pesticides merits the word “evil,” you’re probably already a White House staffer—and it’s a sobering reminder that despite Trump’s unprecedented incompetence and stupidity, he’s still doing a lot of lasting damage. No matter how many defeats the president is dealt in other realms of politics, the EPA is tailor-made for him. All he has to do to doom the entire planet is nothing—and that’s what Trump does best.