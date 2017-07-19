Lena Dunham is joining American Horror Story season seven.

While Ryan Murphy engages in another drawn-out PR campaign before revealing the theme of the upcoming season of American Horror Story (best guess, it’s about the election , but it’s also about bees , but it’s somehow not BrainDead ), he’s let one detail slip: Lena Dunham is involved.

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!

Murphy doesn’t specify if the writer/director/actress will be writing, directing, or acting, but Deadline reports that whatever she’s doing, she’s only working on one episode. This season will star Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Alison Pill, and Adina Porter; the title and theme will be revealed Thursday, July 20. Assuming insects will somehow be involved, here’s something to pass the time while you’re waiting: Roger Corman’s 1959 public domain horror film The Wasp Woman, complete with the television introduction later added by Switchblade Sisters director Jack Hill.