Stephen Colbert Does Some Collusion of His Own on a Real Russian Late Night TV Show

It might feel like every week is “Russia Week,” given the current news cycle, but The Late Show has singled out this week in particular to bring us segments straight out of Moscow and Saint Petersburg. Stephen Colbert kicked things off right with a broadcast from Red Square to ask: Just how cold is our new Cold War?

He also made his debut on Russia’s only late-night talk show, Evening Urgant, hosted by Ivan Urgant. Urgant noted that his show, which is state-sponsored, is not nearly as political as Colbert’s, comparing himself to Jimmy Fallon rather than John Oliver. But Colbert has never been one to hold back, and he certainly did not here, even when speaking through a translator.

The Late Show host cracked jokes about how appearing on Urgant’s show amounted to “collusion” before participating in a segment involving a roulette wheel of vodka shots. Then, feeling safe in the knowledge that Urgant’s show is not broadcast in the United States (except in Trump Tower, quipped Urgant), Colbert made a bold statement: “I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020.”