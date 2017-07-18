Seth Meyers Has More Embarrassing Trump Stories Than He Knows What to Do With
You know that scene at the end of the movie about the aging racehorse and the juvenile delinquent, where it seems like they’ve lost the big race, but then on the final stretch the racehorse draws on reserves no one knew it had and just demolishes every record the track has ever seen? That’s sort of what happened to Seth Meyers on Monday night. So far, Meyers has done a decent job of keeping pace with the president, but over the weekend, Trump easily outpaced Meyers and his staff, piling up so many embarrassments that even a 14-minute segment barely scratched the surface.
Meyers could have gotten an entire “Closer Look” segment from Trump’s weird love of playing make-believe with trucks—this time it’s a fire truck—but add a photo opportunity in a cowboy hat and Trump’s bizarre story about flying bags of heroin? That’s what separates your Seabiscuits from your Santa’s Little Helpers—and that’s even before Meyers even gets to Donald Trump Jr.’s magical moving goalposts, ostensibly the subject of the segment. Meyers barely has time to fit in the nonsense Trump’s supporters have been spewing—by the time he rounds the first curve, the Trumps have finished their victory lap. It’s a breathtaking display of natural athleticism, the kind of thing that might raise a nation’s spirits in the depths of a Great Depression. As long as that nation isn’t the United States.