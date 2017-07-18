Seth Meyers Has More Embarrassing Trump Stories Than He Knows What to Do With

You know that scene at the end of the movie about the aging racehorse and the juvenile delinquent, where it seems like they’ve lost the big race, but then on the final stretch the racehorse draws on reserves no one knew it had and just demolishes every record the track has ever seen? That’s sort of what happened to Seth Meyers on Monday night. So far, Meyers has done a decent job of keeping pace with the president, but over the weekend, Trump easily outpaced Meyers and his staff, piling up so many embarrassments that even a 14-minute segment barely scratched the surface.