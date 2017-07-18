Joe Biden's New Memoir About the Death of His Son Has a Release Date
The Associated Press reports that Joe Biden’s memoir, titled Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose will be released on November 14.
As was previously reported, the focus of the memoir—Biden’s second—will be 2015, the year that his son Beau died after battling brain cancer. The book will also discuss his decision not to run for president in the 2016 election, and its title likely derives from what Biden said his son told him shortly before he passed away. ("Promise me, Dad. Give me your word that no matter what happens, you’re going to be all right.")
Promise Me, Dad will be published by Flatiron Books. The publisher acquired the rights to Biden’s memoir in what was reported to be a close to $8 million deal. To promote the book, Biden will embark on an “American Promise Tour” in the fall, which will kick off with a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.