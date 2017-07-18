It turns out Ingrid Goes West is the real Emoji Movie.

Emoji are a difficult thing to use in films and advertising for films—check out the trailer for The Emoji Movie to see just how bad things can get—but they’re not impossible, as the new trailer for Ingrid Goes West shows. The film stars Aubrey Plaza as Ingrid, who, as you may have guessed from the title, goes west, in search of an Instagram-thinkfluencer-type (Elizabeth Olsen) whose lifestyle she’s become obsessed with. Matt Spicer directed from a script he co-wrote with David Branson Smith, and the movie won a screenwriting award at Sundance, where Neon picked it up for U.S. distribution. That’s the plot and the pedigree, but how are the emoji?

In a word, 👌! It isn’t quite 💯: The trailer plays fast and loose with which emoji it uses, cutting willy-nilly from the Emojipedia versions of the brand new “Lotus Position” emoji to the Apple version of old favorite “Couple with Heart,” and that’s before we get to the custom-made “Recently-Maced Bride with Running Mascara.” But it gets massive authenticity points for correctly using both “🍆” and schoolhouse-favorite “👉👌.” That’s the kind of attention to emoji-based detail you want to see in your movie about social media obsessions. If Ingrid Goes West manages to pull off the trick of being as smart about the internet as Black Mirror, except funny, it’ll be hashtag perfect.