 Heartwarming videos of girls reacting to the Doctor Who announcement.

Girls Are Pretty Excited About the Doctor Who Announcement

Slate
July 17 2017 12:19 PM

Girls’ Excited Reactions to the Doctor Who Announcement Will Make Your Day

Meet Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

The reaction to the announcement that Doctor Who’s 13th Doctor will be played by a woman (the fantastic Jodie Whittaker) was never going to be overwhelmingly positive because the internet can be a savage and uncompromisingly cruel place.

However, there were some genuinely heartwarming reactions to the news, like this video that went viral:

And this video that a mother uploaded to YouTube:

And these tweets from these parents who are happy for their daughters:

Hey, look at that, representation seems to actually matter and gives young people joy and a sense of empowerment.

Or, maybe, none of these reactions matter, and making the new Doctor a woman is just a gross capitulation by Steven Moffat and co. to a too-politically-correct society. Maybe the Doctor shouldn’t be played by a woman, no matter how much of an absolute badass she has proven to be. Really, I think Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus put it best when he tweeted, “Oh great a female Doctor Who. What’s next? Female real doctors? Female pilots? Female scientists? Female sisters and mothers? Female WOMEN?!”

Austin Elias-de Jesus is a Slate editorial intern.