Girls Are Pretty Excited About the Doctor Who Announcement

Girls’ Excited Reactions to the Doctor Who Announcement Will Make Your Day
The reaction to the announcement that Doctor Who’s 13th Doctor will be played by a woman (the fantastic Jodie Whittaker) was never going to be overwhelmingly positive because the internet can be a savage and uncompromisingly cruel place.
However, there were some genuinely heartwarming reactions to the news, like this video that went viral:
My daughter watching the #DoctorWho announcement. #doctor13 #DoctorWho13 pic.twitter.com/eX0w1rW4E9— 🏳️🌈Jenny Trout (@Jenny_Trout) July 16, 2017
And this video that a mother uploaded to YouTube:
And these tweets from these parents who are happy for their daughters:
My 8-year-old daughter pumped her fist and shouted "yes!" when the new @bbcdoctorwho was revealed.Think that tells you all you need to know.— David Owens (@asoundreaction) July 16, 2017
My daughter can't sleep. "Put that video of the lady Doctor on your Twitter dad. She's wicked!" Your wish.. #doctor13 #DoctorWho #HerDoctor pic.twitter.com/wyBBWNpVmU— ANDREW JAMES SPOONER (@theonlyspoon) July 17, 2017
😂😂😂 I agree with my daughter! I didn't think #BBC had the guts to do it but I'm soooo glad they did! #doctorwho13 #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/cJ7Lk4kjcu— Adeline (@leafy_lady) July 16, 2017
@BBCRadioManc my 9yr old daughter's response to female doctor who announcement 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/4XI5L6YvtJ— Dawn Luvin (@luvin_declutter) July 17, 2017
My youngest daughter loves new Ghostbusters. We watched it together almost daily at one point. Super excited to watch Dr Who with her!— Peter (@BlackRyu82) July 16, 2017
I just told my daughter about the new #DoctorWho. We don't post kid pics or videos, but her reaction makes my heart sing. pic.twitter.com/GuaIu1WSb3— Hitmonkey (@VitruvianMonkey) July 16, 2017
Hey, look at that, representation seems to actually matter and gives young people joy and a sense of empowerment.
Or, maybe, none of these reactions matter, and making the new Doctor a woman is just a gross capitulation by Steven Moffat and co. to a too-politically-correct society. Maybe the Doctor shouldn’t be played by a woman, no matter how much of an absolute badass she has proven to be. Really, I think Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus put it best when he tweeted, “Oh great a female Doctor Who. What’s next? Female real doctors? Female pilots? Female scientists? Female sisters and mothers? Female WOMEN?!”