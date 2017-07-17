Girls Are Pretty Excited About the Doctor Who Announcement

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

The reaction to the announcement that Doctor Who’s 13th Doctor will be played by a woman (the fantastic Jodie Whittaker) was never going to be overwhelmingly positive because the internet can be a savage and uncompromisingly cruel place.

However, there were some genuinely heartwarming reactions to the news, like this video that went viral:

And this video that a mother uploaded to YouTube:

And these tweets from these parents who are happy for their daughters:

My 8-year-old daughter pumped her fist and shouted "yes!" when the new @bbcdoctorwho was revealed.Think that tells you all you need to know. — David Owens (@asoundreaction) July 16, 2017

My daughter can't sleep. "Put that video of the lady Doctor on your Twitter dad. She's wicked!" Your wish.. #doctor13 #DoctorWho #HerDoctor pic.twitter.com/wyBBWNpVmU — ANDREW JAMES SPOONER (@theonlyspoon) July 17, 2017

😂😂😂 I agree with my daughter! I didn't think #BBC had the guts to do it but I'm soooo glad they did! #doctorwho13 #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/cJ7Lk4kjcu — Adeline (@leafy_lady) July 16, 2017

@BBCRadioManc my 9yr old daughter's response to female doctor who announcement 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/4XI5L6YvtJ — Dawn Luvin (@luvin_declutter) July 17, 2017

My youngest daughter loves new Ghostbusters. We watched it together almost daily at one point. Super excited to watch Dr Who with her! — Peter (@BlackRyu82) July 16, 2017

I just told my daughter about the new #DoctorWho. We don't post kid pics or videos, but her reaction makes my heart sing. pic.twitter.com/GuaIu1WSb3 — Hitmonkey (@VitruvianMonkey) July 16, 2017

Hey, look at that, representation seems to actually matter and gives young people joy and a sense of empowerment.