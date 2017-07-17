Check in with your favorite characters with this Game of Thrones premiere roundup.

HBO

The seventh season of Game of Thrones premiered Sunday night, and fans worldwide were thrilled at the chance to catch up with their favorite characters after more than a year. But with such an enormous cast, it can be difficult to keep track of who did what to whom and why—returning to Game of Thrones can sometimes feel like an exercise in face blindness. To help keep things straight, we’ve compiled this roundup of what all the major players were up to in their first outing of the season. Spoilers follow for the season premiere of Game of Thrones:

The Night King

HBO

The Night King makes a brief appearance in the season premiere, though his distinctive horns are barely visible. We learned a lot more about his backstory last season, and he’ll be increasingly important as the series heads into its final stretch, so we’ll certainly see more of him in later episodes. He’s headed south across a vast wasteland, on his way to destroy all of humanity.

The White Walker Who Rides a Horse

HBO

The White Walker Who Rides a Horse has been the focus of countless fan theories, and it’s a relief to see that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are going to delve deeper into the contradiction at the heart of this character: If he rides a horse, why do they call him a “walker?” In the series premiere, he’s headed south across a vast wasteland, on his way to destroy all of humanity.

Ribcage Girl

HBO

The earlier seasons have been a series of harsh lessons for Ribcage Girl, the girl whose ribcage is completely exposed, but her appearance in this episode includes a few hints that she’ll start coming into her own. She’s headed south across a vast wasteland, on her way to destroy all of humanity.

Mr. Bones

HBO

Things looked pretty bad for ol’ Mr. Bones in the season six finale, but as the new episode proves, he’s determined to make his way back to the top once more. The first step? Heading south across a vast wasteland, on his way to destroy all of humanity.

Wun Wun the Giant

HBO

When we saw Wun Wun last, he’d just been shot in the eye by Ramsey Bolton—but now Bolton is dead. So is Wun Wun, technically, but nevertheless, the beloved giant is large and very much in charge. He’s headed south across a vast wasteland, on his way to destroy all of humanity.