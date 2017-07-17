Russell Simmons Wants Chance the Rapper to Host a Def Poetry Jam Revival

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In a tweet that he sent out on Friday, Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons announced that he might be bringing back Def Poetry Jam for HBO, with Chance the Rapper serving as the show’s host.

Super excited. Been in negotiation with @chancetherapper to host Def poetry jam for HBO. !!!! Would u guys like to see that #Emmys — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 14, 2017

From 2002 to 2007, Def Poetry Jam was responsible for some of the most compelling performances from popular artists of color like Dave Chappelle, Lauryn Hill, a young Kanye West (who once brought his own Louis Vuitton luggage to use as stage dressing), Erykah Badu, and Common among others. The show, which was a spin-off of the iconic Def Comedy Jam, was originally hosted by Mos Def.

Advertisement



Simmons has yet to reveal any more information about the possible reboot. However, Deadline reported that the new series may be called All Def Poetry.