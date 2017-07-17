Alec Baldwin Will Star in NBC's Live Broadcast of A Few Good Men

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In 2018, we need Alec Baldwin on that wall.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin has been tapped to play Colonel Jessup in the live production of Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men, which is set to air on NBC in the second quarter of 2018. The role of Colonel Jessup was made famous by Jack Nicholson in the 1992 film adaptation of Sorkin’s play which also starred Tom Cruise and Demi Moore.

NBC’s production of A Few Good Men will be a break from the string of live musicals that the network has aired since 2014.

"Alec is one of our greatest actors," Sorkin told The Hollywood Reporter. "Having him play this role—live onstage for a television audience—is a dream come true. This will be a brand new take on Nathan Jessup and I expect that Alec is going to bust through TV screens and right into living rooms."