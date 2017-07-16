Horror Masters from Stephen King to Jordan Peele React to George Romero’s Death

Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

The death of George Romero on Sunday has brought a flood of tributes and memories from horror writers, actors, filmmakers, and people who just love a good zombie movie. Here are just a few of the people missing the Night of the Living Dead filmmaker, starting with Stephen King himself. King, who wrote Creepshow for Romero to direct, called him his “favorite collaborator”:

Sad to hear my favorite collaborator--and good old friend--George Romero has died. George, there will never be another like you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 16, 2017

Director John Carpenter also counted Romero as a friend:

George Romero was a great director, the father of modern horror movies. He was my friend and I will miss him. Rest in peace, George. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 16, 2017

Director Jordan Peele drew a straight line from Romero to his own film Get Out, including a still of black actor Duane Jones in Night of the Living Dead:

Meanwhile, Guillermo del Toro couldn’t find words at all:

Romero has passed away. Hard to find words right now. The loss is so enormous. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 16, 2017

Slither and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn also weighed in:

RIP #GeorgeRomero. You made me want to make movies, and helped me to find meaning in monsters. Thank you. I love you. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 16, 2017

As did Hostel director Eli Roth:

Just heard the news about George Romero. Hard to quantify how much he inspired me & what he did for cinema. Condolences to his family. ❤️ — Eli Roth (@eliroth) July 16, 2017

Finally, as if things weren’t sad enough, journalist Chris Hewitt posted a photo from a 2005 interview in which he, Romero, makeup artist Greg Nicotero, and director Edgar Wright talked about horror films for an hour. (The tape on which their conversation was recorded must have been imbued with ancient, evil powers from being in the room with so many masters of the macabre, because it promptly disappeared.)

And here's the proof. The Dorchester, London, sometime in 2005. L-R: Greg Nicotero, a tape-losing twat, George A. Romero, Edgar Wright. pic.twitter.com/xVNbyR7jFJ — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) July 16, 2017