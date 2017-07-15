Disney Announces Its New Aladdin and Princess Jasmine: Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott

Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

Disney has cast the lead roles for its upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin, Variety reports. Aladdin will be played by Mena Massoud while Naomi Scott will play Princess Jasmine. The announcement, which the studio made at its D23 Expo, follows a hectic casting process that dragged on long enough to delay the film and included open casting calls. (If this is the first you’re hearing about them, you missed your chance to be a movie star.) Guy Richie is directing from a script by John August; as was previously rumored, Will Smith will be playing the Genie.

Massoud is a Canadian actor who has a recurring role in Amazon’s upcoming Jack Ryan TV series. Scott is an English singer and actor who played the Pink Ranger in this year’s Power Rangers movie. Smith, born and raised in West Philadelphia, once appeared in an ABC Afterschool Special and has reportedly maintained an interest in acting over the years.

Advertisement



Smith isn’t on Twitter, but the two leads both tweeted their reactions to the announcement. Scott, who appeared in The 33, wrote, “This is gonna be fun”:

So excited to be a part of this adventure! This is gonna be fun :) https://t.co/fFpkkEg2kR — Naomi Scott (@NaomiScott) July 15, 2017

Massoud, who was in The 99, was roughly three times more formal, tweeting that that he was “honored & grateful for the opportunity.”

So honored & grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again. Let's get to work! #Aladdin #Disney https://t.co/itxmiDHtLL — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) July 15, 2017