Disney Unveils Plans for Ambitious New Star Wars Theme Parks at D23 Expo

Commander, tear this ship apart until you’ve found those plans—oh, wait, here they are. At the D23 Expo on Friday, Disney unveiled a scale model of the Star Wars theme parks it has planned for both Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, giving us our first real idea of what the Star Wars-themed lands will look like beyond their original concept art.

Diehard fans might be disappointed to learn that the park, designed by Doug Chiang, isn’t based on Tatooine, Endor, or Cloud City, but on a never-before-seen planet, a "remote trading port" in the Outer Rim, which is expected to be revealed in the new movies. Still, it promises a variety of Star Wars-y environments, as well as two major attractions: One that will “[let] guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission” and another centered around a First Order vs. Resistance battle.

The Orange County Register has further details about the Disneyland park, which will take up 14 acres and feature a Mos Eisley Cantina-style eatery (so leave your droids at home). “As [with] any thriving spaceport, you’re going to feel, smell, taste, touch what it feels like in a Star Wars environment,” Scott Mallwitz, Walt Disney Engineering’s executive creative director, told the Register of the park, which will encourage roleplaying. “When you walk through the spaceport, what do you see? Bounty hunters, traders, merchants, scoundrels, thieves, politicians—all of these people will be part of this environment.”