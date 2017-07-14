Beyoncé’s Twins Rumi and Sir Make Their Instagram Debut

 Beyonce’s twins Rumi and Sir debut on Instagram.

July 14 2017

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Brace yourself, Internet: Beyoncé has shared the first photo of her one-month-old twins in an Instagram post that also confirms their names: Rumi and Sir. A seperate post from Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles seems to clarify that Rumi is a girl and Sir is a boy. Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z had filed trademarks for the names “Rumi Carter” and “Sir Carter” in late June, approximately two weeks after the children were born. Beyoncé and Jay-Z also have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

In the first public photo of the twins, Bey holds both of them while wearing a ruffled, floral gown and blue veil in front of a flowered arch, a pose reminiscent of Beyonce’s nature-inspired maternity photo shoot back in February. Her photo announcing her pregnancy, below, broke the record for most-like Instagram post of all time and currently has more than 11 million likes. The twins’ Instagram debut has already been liked more than 6.5 million times within 8 hours of being posted.

