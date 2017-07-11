Trevor Noah on How the West Will Manage Without Trump’s Support: “They Will Survive”

Still taken from the video

Trump kicked off his European trip last week by paying a visit to Poland, instead of the more traditional France or Great Britain, and Trevor Noah has some idea why. No, it’s not because Poland’s current political climate favors the president. “I think he went there because they told him he wasn’t doing well with the polls,” said the Daily Show host. “And he was like, well, you know what? Then I’ll talk to them myself.”

While in Warsaw, Trump delivered a speech that was full of white nationalist rhetoric, telling the crowd that “the fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive.” But when it comes to the unity of the West, Trump may actually be the greatest threat, considering that the United States was the only country at the annual G20 meeting to pull out of the Paris climate accord, while other major Western players remained firm in their commitment. Fortunately, Noah concludes, the West can pull together and find the will to survive. Trump, and the U.S., just won’t be a part of it.

Advertisement

