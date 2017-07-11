The Honest Trailer for The Fate of the Furious Reminds You How Exhausting These Movies Are Getting

Still taken from video.

The resurgence of the Fast and Furious franchise that was sparked by the series’ fourth film is one of the most astounding pop culture stories of recent years. But as the films have numbered eight—and counting—it’s also become one of its most exhausting. A new Honest Trailer for this year’s The Fate of the Furious, the franchise’s eighth film, breaks down just how exhausting.

That includes everything from the films’ titles to Vin Diesel’s “mumble growls” to the pointless mythology-building—we didn’t remember Djimon Hounsou was in one of these, either. The trailer also points out the subtly homoerotic nature of the tension between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s characters, who also provide all of the movie’s coolest moments. Screen Junkies even goes on to address the elephant in the room, the widely reported feud between Johnson and Diesel, and even pleads with them to find common ground on the basis of their mutual hatred of wearing shirts with sleeves.

Advertisement

