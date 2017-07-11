Colbert Returns to The Late Show to Break Down the Donald Trump Jr. Russia Story

Still taken from video.

After having all of last week off, Stephen Colbert returned just in time to break down The New York Times report that Donald Trump Jr., along with Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, attended a meeting with a Russian lawyer after they were promised possibly damaging information about Hillary Clinton as well as the subsequent (and contradictory) statements released by Trump Jr.

“There is no evidence of collusion or even the desire to collude with the Russians by anyone in the Trump campaign ... is something that was true 48 hours ago” Colbert deadpanned. “You could knock me over with whatever you use to knock someone over who isn’t the least bit surprised.”

Colbert went on to read out both of Trump Jr.’s explanatory statements in their entirety, also taking on the roles of Manafort and Kushner in a playlet he called Collusion.



“We’re supposed to believe that during the height of the presidential campaign, on the advice of a guy he met at the Miss Universe pageant, Don Jr. said, ‘Hey Jared, Paul, I know you guys are a little busy right now, but I need you to come to a meeting. With who? I don’t know. About what? I’m not telling you.”