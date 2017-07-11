Quentin Tarantino’s Next Movie Will Be About the Manson Family
Quentin Tarantino has finally found a way to make a family movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter: focus on the Manson Family. The director is finishing up a script about the infamous cult leader/singer/songwriter whose followers murdered actress Sharon Tate and four other people in the summer of 1969.
Frequent Tarantino-collaborators Harvey and Bob Weinstein are involved and are reportedly packaging the film at WME before seeking studio involvement. (Inglourious Basterds was put together in the same fashion.) Harvey Weinstein has publicly supported dropping charges against Roman Polanski; no word how the director feels now that Weinstein is making a film about the murder of his wife. Both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence have been approached to appear in the film, although at least one source said Lawrence wouldn’t play Tate; Deadline says Tarantino also spoke to Margot Robbie about the role.
As the Reporter notes, this would be Tarantino’s first project to be based on true events, at least as long as his CSI episodes weren’t inspired by someone actually getting buried alive. Tarantino hopes to shoot in the summer of 2018, which would position him well for a karma-ruining opening on the 50th anniversary of the Cielo Drive murders the summer after that. Plenty of time to listen to Karina Longworth’s Manson episodes of You Must Remember This before then!