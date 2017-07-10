 HBO reveals Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9 premiere date.

July 10 2017 2:05 PM

HBO Has Finally Unveiled the Premiere Date for the New Season of Curb Your Enthusiasm

Still taken from video.

Curb Your Enthusaism is back in all its manic majesty.

HBO has finally unveiled the premiere date for Curb’s long-awaited ninth season, which will begin on Oct. 1. The news was delivered in short teaser featuring Larry David himself adorned in a toga.

Curb Your Enthusiasm which has influenced dozens of critically acclaimed comedies over the last 15 years, last aired new episodes in 2011. David had long said he would bring the show back only when he felt he had something more to say. Evidently, he does.

It’s all pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.

Austin Elias-de Jesus is a Slate editorial intern.