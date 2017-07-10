HBO Has Finally Unveiled the Premiere Date for the New Season of Curb Your Enthusiasm

HBO has finally unveiled the premiere date for Curb’s long-awaited ninth season, which will begin on Oct. 1. The news was delivered in short teaser featuring Larry David himself adorned in a toga.

Curb Your Enthusiasm which has influenced dozens of critically acclaimed comedies over the last 15 years, last aired new episodes in 2011. David had long said he would bring the show back only when he felt he had something more to say. Evidently, he does.