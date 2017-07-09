Daniel Craig Will Return as James Bond and Adele’s Coming with Him, Says Anonymous Source
Daniel Craig will play James Bond in at least one more film, the Mirror reports. The actor, who once told Time Out London he’d “rather break this glass and slash my wrists” than be in another Bond movie, has reportedly changed his mind, according to someone who also says producer Barbara Broccoli is doing everything she can to convince “Skyfall” singer Adele to record another theme song. Here’s the money quote from “a source involved in the project,” which approaches the Platonic ideal of tabloid unfalsifiability:
Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money-spinners. It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr. Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.
The Mirror also reports that screenwriter John Logan is now somehow involved in the film; Logan was replaced and rewritten on Spectre by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Though their names don’t appear in the story, Purvis and Wade were reportedly approached to write the new film, so it seems the wheel of fate has turned once more. According to the insider, Broccoli also believes the next James Bond film will be a hit.