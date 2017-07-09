Daniel Craig Will Return as James Bond and Adele’s Coming with Him, Says Anonymous Source

Daniel Craig will play James Bond in at least one more film, the Mirror reports. The actor, who once told Time Out London he’d “rather break this glass and slash my wrists” than be in another Bond movie, has reportedly changed his mind, according to someone who also says producer Barbara Broccoli is doing everything she can to convince “Skyfall” singer Adele to record another theme song. Here’s the money quote from “a source involved in the project,” which approaches the Platonic ideal of tabloid unfalsifiability: