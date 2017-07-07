An NFL Team Spent Three Days Secretly Tweeting a Classic TV Theme Song and No One Noticed

The Carolina Panthers Spent Three Days Secretly Tweeting the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme
Sure, Twitter can be a massive time-waster, not to mention an efficient delivery system for harassment and white-supremacist memes, but every once in a while, someone harnesses its power for good. Case in point: The Carolina Panthers.
Fans of the NFL franchise might not have noticed anything unusual when the team’s Twitter account let this one fly on July 5:
Air Stew 💪 #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/nQk6B8E0CG— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
Running back Jonathan Stewart isn’t usually known as “Air Stew,” but perhaps they were just trying a little too hard to force a new nickname. The tweet that that followed, touting a contest to win a team helmet that opened with the bell emoji wasn’t so out of of place either. But the tweets kept piling up, some exceedingly random-seeming. Do even diehard Panthers fans want to know about linebacker Ben Boulware’s fondness for Blink-182?
And then, today, the penny finally dropped and all became clear.
Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Okay, so let’s follow those instructions:
This is what you need to know if you plan on visiting us at training camp— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Info » https://t.co/7c1qxFChqT pic.twitter.com/jfKTKINti2
Is it football season yet? pic.twitter.com/Us94wxJKo1— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
A look at the @TDDDF car & bike show with @ThomasDavisSDTM— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
📸: https://t.co/q2U5bdGZSW pic.twitter.com/P4PuYAWf0T
Story of the week? Find out in our roundup of headlines from around the web— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
📰: https://t.co/s53euXvbOj pic.twitter.com/uqZs2s1and
So far so good. But what story?
All our rookies know how to put in work 💪— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
📸: https://t.co/DAuCvd8hTp pic.twitter.com/4U4JgeTphH
About to make it four. #KeepPounding https://t.co/XimY4w7TsK— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
How does the #Panthers O-Line look heading into training camp?— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Position Preview » https://t.co/dcGIoAjiQ6 pic.twitter.com/z4gKSfH8QR
Wait ... this is starting to sound familiar.
"My prime better be now"— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
More from Cam » https://t.co/NaTlXd9uhK pic.twitter.com/o5s3YZylh7
Life is more fun with #Panthers football 🙌— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
20 more days till training camp! pic.twitter.com/rsVjGpSkeu
Got a photo that shows off your #Panthers pride? Share it for a chance to win a VIP trip to training camp!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Info » https://t.co/Vau66pXQTI pic.twitter.com/ZIsAJm6mnU
Flipped into the end zone! This play never gets old. #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/YKFPps422r— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Turned from teammate to coach. Catch up with former #Panthers WR Jerricho Cotchery. https://t.co/515S4oOgAM— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Upside from the start! Watch @CMcCaffrey5 dominate this game of Pee Wee football. pic.twitter.com/0z83GeLQhV— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Down to 65 Days Until Kickoff! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/Xxh39R1zwS— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Yup, that’s right. While no one was paying attention, the Carolina Panthers’ Twitter account has secretly been laying down the lyrics to the theme from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, one word at a time for the past three days—and, even better, they did it in reverse. Congratulations to you, Carolina Panthers social-media team. We’ll see you on the playground.