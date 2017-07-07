An NFL Team Spent Three Days Secretly Tweeting a Classic TV Theme Song and No One Noticed

Getty Images

Sure, Twitter can be a massive time-waster, not to mention an efficient delivery system for harassment and white-supremacist memes, but every once in a while, someone harnesses its power for good. Case in point: The Carolina Panthers.

Fans of the NFL franchise might not have noticed anything unusual when the team’s Twitter account let this one fly on July 5:

Running back Jonathan Stewart isn’t usually known as “Air Stew,” but perhaps they were just trying a little too hard to force a new nickname. The tweet that that followed, touting a contest to win a team helmet that opened with the bell emoji wasn’t so out of of place either. But the tweets kept piling up, some exceedingly random-seeming. Do even diehard Panthers fans want to know about linebacker Ben Boulware’s fondness for Blink-182?

And then, today, the penny finally dropped and all became clear.

Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Okay, so let’s follow those instructions:

This is what you need to know if you plan on visiting us at training camp



Info » https://t.co/7c1qxFChqT pic.twitter.com/jfKTKINti2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Is it football season yet? pic.twitter.com/Us94wxJKo1 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Story of the week? Find out in our roundup of headlines from around the web



📰: https://t.co/s53euXvbOj pic.twitter.com/uqZs2s1and — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

So far so good. But what story?

All our rookies know how to put in work 💪



📸: https://t.co/DAuCvd8hTp pic.twitter.com/4U4JgeTphH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

How does the #Panthers O-Line look heading into training camp?



Position Preview » https://t.co/dcGIoAjiQ6 pic.twitter.com/z4gKSfH8QR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Wait ... this is starting to sound familiar.

"My prime better be now"



More from Cam » https://t.co/NaTlXd9uhK pic.twitter.com/o5s3YZylh7 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Life is more fun with #Panthers football 🙌



20 more days till training camp! pic.twitter.com/rsVjGpSkeu — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Got a photo that shows off your #Panthers pride? Share it for a chance to win a VIP trip to training camp!



Info » https://t.co/Vau66pXQTI pic.twitter.com/ZIsAJm6mnU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Flipped into the end zone! This play never gets old. #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/YKFPps422r — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Turned from teammate to coach. Catch up with former #Panthers WR Jerricho Cotchery. https://t.co/515S4oOgAM — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Upside from the start! Watch @CMcCaffrey5 dominate this game of Pee Wee football. pic.twitter.com/0z83GeLQhV — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017