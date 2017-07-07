 The Carolina Panthers spent three days secretly tweeting the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song

An NFL Team Spent Three Days Secretly Tweeting a Classic TV Theme Song and No One Noticed

July 7 2017 12:52 PM

The Carolina Panthers Spent Three Days Secretly Tweeting the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme

Buick-Pee-Wee-Commercial-with-Cam-Newton-and-Miranda-Kerr-for-2017-Super-Bowl
“I looked at my kingdom, I was finally there.”

Getty Images

Sure, Twitter can be a massive time-waster, not to mention an efficient delivery system for harassment and white-supremacist memes, but every once in a while, someone harnesses its power for good. Case in point: The Carolina Panthers.

Fans of the NFL franchise might not have noticed anything unusual when the team’s Twitter account let this one fly on July 5:

Running back Jonathan Stewart isn’t usually known as “Air Stew,” but perhaps they were just trying a little too hard to force a new nickname. The tweet that that followed, touting a contest to win a team helmet that opened with the bell emoji wasn’t so out of of place either. But the tweets kept piling up, some exceedingly random-seeming. Do even diehard Panthers fans want to know about linebacker Ben Boulware’s fondness for Blink-182?

And then, today, the penny finally dropped and all became clear.

Okay, so let’s follow those instructions:

So far so good. But what story?

Wait ... this is starting to sound familiar.

Yup, that’s right. While no one was paying attention, the Carolina Panthers’ Twitter account has secretly been laying down the lyrics to the theme from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, one word at a time for the past three days—and, even better, they did it in reverse. Congratulations to you, Carolina Panthers social-media team. We’ll see you on the playground.

Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.