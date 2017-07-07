Blue Ivy Freestyles on a New 4:44 Bonus Track

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter is American royalty, and she’s officially made her debut on the rap scene on a bonus track on her dad’s newest album 4:44.

“Blue’s Freestyle/We Family”—one of three bonus tracks available on the album’s CD version—leaked just ahead of 4:44’s physical release and its available on non-Tidal digital playforms. One of the tracks, “ManyFacedGod,” features James Blake, while the other, “Adnis,” is the full version of the track heard in the ominous teaser videos that were released in the weeks leading up to 4:44.

Advertisement



For the past week, 4:44 and its corresponding videos were Tidal exclusives. You can now purchase the album on iTunes, Google Music, Amazon et al., stream it on Apple Music, and watch the music video for “The Story of OJ” on YouTube.

News of the album’s release was overshadowed by five-year-old Blue’s 45 seconds of going all the way in on “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family.” Truth be told, it’s sort of hard to hear what Blue’s actually saying, but it’s adorable, and she raps with an attitude that has echoes of her father’s. If you’re up for it, you can even follow along as the good folks at Rap Genius try to decipher the deeper meanings in Blue’s verse.

As you would imagine, the Twitter reactions to Blue’s debut were ecstatic.

BOOM SHAKALAKA BOOK SHAKALAKA EVERYTHING IS SHAKA EVERYTHING IS FAKA pic.twitter.com/EueAtnSocx — PantheR (@____PantheR) July 7, 2017

Me: Rap is getting so much worse these days. Lyrics are so meaningless now



Blue: Boom shakalaka pic.twitter.com/hHVbR7yyQ4 — Big Mad (@ivyanthony95) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy's freestyle goes harder than anything in J Cole's discography https://t.co/ysHqdXrwcY — Chris Mendoza (@chriscmendoza) July 7, 2017

me @ miss Blue Ivy's freestyle even though I'm not entirely sure what baby girl is saying pic.twitter.com/sf4ok7QMMo — ♛ (@beytrash) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: "Never seen a didnsusnsidjdjdrjdj in my whole life

Me: pic.twitter.com/KTmEKqHBxm — Moncada/Robert 2020 (@Scott_CEOofSUH) July 7, 2017

Sis has rhythm in her genetics.

COME THRU BLUE IVY.

Kidz bop is QUIVERING. https://t.co/1XhsjC0zYK — queen quen (@quenblackwell) July 7, 2017