Video Game Update Adds New Things to Shoot at, New Places to Shoot at Things

The trailer for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare: Absolution was released Thursday, and it looks like the downloadable content for the popular game will include several new things to shoot at and new places to shoot at them. The game is available for PlayStation 4, a platform many times more powerful than the computers that powered the Apollo program, and every bit of that power is being used to render beautiful locations to shoot at things and gorgeous animations of what happens to the things you shoot at when they get shot. The downloadable content incudeds “Bermuda,” a tropical port level where you can shoot at things; “Permafrost,” a frozen wasteland level where you can shoot at things, “Ember,” a European courtyard level where you can shoot at things, and “Fore,” a hilarious looking miniature golf course, where, instead of playing miniature golf, you can shoot at things.