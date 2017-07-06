Run the Jewels' Powerful New Video Features Creepy Gentrifying Skeletons

Run the Jewels released the music video for “Don’t Get Captured” off the duo’s latest album, RTJ3 , and in keeping with their image, it’s laden with sharp political commentary. The animated video, directed by Chris Hopewell, finds the rappers bopping along on an amusement park ride (in the shape of a giant skull) as they cruise past dreary scenes of skeleton cops and bulldozed buildings.

“Snow on tha Bluff showed up, with the slums in the city blown up/ Now the white folks showed up/ Everything bought, sold up/ Niggas assed out, niggas po’d up,” Killer Mike raps, referencing a 2012 film about the infamous Atlanta drug dealer Curtis Snow and taking a hit at gentrification. In one particular scene in the video, skeletons carrying signs protest the encroachment of high-priced homes and businesses. Meanwhile, a group of skeletons donning top hats celebrates in a room with stacks of cash on a dining table as El-P warns: “Don’t get captured.”