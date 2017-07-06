Check Out the Sneak Peek for Spike Lee's Netflix adaptation of She's Gotta Have It

Still taken from video.

Spike Lee made his first feature-length film, She’s Gotta Have It, over the course of 12 days in the summer of 1985 on a measly budget. The film launched Lee’s career and, now, almost 32 years later, a sneak peek for the serialized Netflix contemporary reboot has dropped. From the looks of it, it’ll have both the heart and soul of the original.

Following the same plotline as the original film, the 10-episode series (which the preview suggests will be in color rather than mostly black and white) stars DeWanda Wise (Shots Fired) as Nola Darling, a twenty-something Brooklynite trying to find her place in life as she juggles three simultaneous relationships with three different men. It's an effective teaser, giving us a bare bones look at how Nola interacts with each of them.

