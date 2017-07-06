Big Bird Is on the Run in This Muppet-Themed Remake of the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” Video

The original music video for the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” is an homage to the opening credits of 1970s crime dramas, with members of the esteemed hip-hop group appearing as fictional actors in an epic chase scene. That’s great and all, but you know what it was really missing? Muppets. Fortunately, Muppet-mashup expert Mylo the Cat has rectified that for us with “Sesametage,” a pieced-together recreation of the video using clips of Big Bird, the Count, Oscar the Grouch, and more.