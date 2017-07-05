The Honest Trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Reminds Us How Bloated That Movie Really Was

Still from video.

“From a director whose main qualification is his last name, comes a Spider-Man 2 with a Spider-Man 3 level of quality.”

That’s how the new Honest Trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starts, and it doesn’t get any better from there on out for Andrew Garfield’s second and final outing as emo Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

The trailer takes aim at ASM2’s screenwriters—particularly Alex Kurtzman, who also co-wrote Star Trek Into Darkness and this summer’s The Mummy—the film’s exhausting attempts at universe-building, the unnecessary Aunt May character development, the shameless Sony product placement, and Electro’s eel-centric origin story.

While the Honest Trailer pokes fun at Andrew Garfield’s penchant for constantly repeating himself throughout the movie, it does praise Garfield for his overall performance, as a lot of critics did when the movie came out.

This Honest Trailer does a good job of highlighting just how ridiculously bloated The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was and pointing out things you probably totally forgot even happened in the movie. (Raise your hand if you forgot B.J. Novak cameoed as Spider-Slayer.) It should be mentioned that Screen Junkies didn’t (or, perhaps, forgot) to skewer that weird-ass scene set to that annoying Phillip Phillips song.