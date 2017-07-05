The Honest Trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Reminds Us How Bloated That Movie Really Was
“From a director whose main qualification is his last name, comes a Spider-Man 2 with a Spider-Man 3 level of quality.”
That’s how the new Honest Trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starts, and it doesn’t get any better from there on out for Andrew Garfield’s second and final outing as emo Peter Parker/Spider-Man.
The trailer takes aim at ASM2’s screenwriters—particularly Alex Kurtzman, who also co-wrote Star Trek Into Darkness and this summer’s The Mummy—the film’s exhausting attempts at universe-building, the unnecessary Aunt May character development, the shameless Sony product placement, and Electro’s eel-centric origin story.
While the Honest Trailer pokes fun at Andrew Garfield’s penchant for constantly repeating himself throughout the movie, it does praise Garfield for his overall performance, as a lot of critics did when the movie came out.
This Honest Trailer does a good job of highlighting just how ridiculously bloated The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was and pointing out things you probably totally forgot even happened in the movie. (Raise your hand if you forgot B.J. Novak cameoed as Spider-Slayer.) It should be mentioned that Screen Junkies didn’t (or, perhaps, forgot) to skewer that weird-ass scene set to that annoying Phillip Phillips song.
But, if we’re going to be totally honest ... I kind of liked ASM2 for what it was. Every problem that this Honest Trailer pointed out was totally fair, but... I can never quit this movie. How can you totally hate a movie that has a scene like this?