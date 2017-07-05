Red Band Trailer for Borg vs. McEnroe Has Tennis, Bad Words

The red band trailer for Borg vs. McEnroe was released Wednesday, and just as you’d expect from a red band trailer for Borg vs. McEnroe, it’s full to the fuckin’ brim with tennis and bad words. The film, from Danish director Janus Metz Pedersen, stars Shia LaBeouf as volatile tennis champ John McEnroe and Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason as his rival Björn Borg. LaBeouf is looks perfectly cast as John McEnroe, Stellan Skarsgård classes things up as Borg’s coach Lennart Bergelin, and with any luck, this could be the greatest Borg-related film since Star Trek: First Contact.